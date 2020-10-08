Kingston woman charged with escape from custody, flight from OPP, Cobourg police

A Kingston, Ont., woman faces charges including escaping lawful custody and flight from police following a weekend incident involving both OPP and Cobourg police.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, the OPP notified them of a red Corvette convertible travelling at high speeds westbound on Hwy. 401 which allegedly had failed to stop for officers.
Around 10:20 p.m., Cobourg police officers located the suspect vehicle in the downtown core and attempted to stop the vehicle. Police allege the driver failed to stop.
A short time later, officers located the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged on Division Street, south of Kerr Street
Police were unable to locate the driver.
The vehicle was towed to a Cobourg police station, where forensic identification services were able to identify the driver.
Police requested the Kingston Police Service to assist in locating and arresting the suspect.
Samantha Belliveau, 29, of Kingston, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with:
- flight from a peace officer
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- escaping lawful custody
- failure to remain at the scene of a collision
- driving while under suspension
- having care and control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available
Belliveau was released with a future court date, police stated Thursday.
