Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston woman charged with escape from custody, flight from OPP, Cobourg police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 11:21 am
Click to play video 'Kingston woman charged with escape from custody, flight from OPP, Cobourg police' Kingston woman charged with escape from custody, flight from OPP, Cobourg police
A Kingston woman faces numerous charges including escape from lawful custody and flight from OPP and Cobourg police on Saturday.

A Kingston, Ont., woman faces charges including escaping lawful custody and flight from police following a weekend incident involving both OPP and Cobourg police.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, the OPP notified them of a red Corvette convertible travelling at high speeds westbound on Hwy. 401 which allegedly had failed to stop for officers.

Read more: Peterborough teen allegedly rams OPP cruiser while fleeing arrest for speeding

Around 10:20 p.m., Cobourg police officers located the suspect vehicle in the downtown core and attempted to stop the vehicle. Police allege the driver failed to stop.

Trending Stories

A short time later, officers located the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged on Division Street, south of Kerr Street

Police were unable to locate the driver.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was towed to a Cobourg police station, where forensic identification services were able to identify the driver.

Police requested the Kingston Police Service to assist in locating and arresting the suspect.

Samantha Belliveau, 29, of Kingston, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with:

  • flight from a peace officer
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • escaping lawful custody
  • failure to remain at the scene of a collision
  • driving while under suspension
  • having care and control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Belliveau was released with a future court date, police stated Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CobourgPolice PursuitCobourg Police ServiceFlight From PoliceKingston Police Servicedowntown CobourgEscape Lawful CustodySamantha Belliveau
Flyers
More weekly flyers