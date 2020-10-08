Online booking begins for Kingston COVID-19 assessment centre

Send this page to someone via email

After a short delay, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has launched an online booking system for the COVID-19 assessment centre in Kingston.

KHSC is using Eventbrite to allow people to book their appointments online. According to the health organization, one person can book up to four time slots, and can book up to two days in advance.

If you book online, KHSC is asking that you bring confirmation of your email booking with you as well as a health card or a piece of photo identification.

Once there, you will be assessed to determine if you meet the criteria to be swabbed. KHSC says you should give yourself an hour to complete the whole process.

The Beechgrove assessment centre is also taking appointments by phone. The centre can be reached at 613-548-2376 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.