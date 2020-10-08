Menu

Comments

Health

Ontario’s patient ombudsman releases recommendations on LTC homes amid coronavirus 2nd wave

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2020 9:41 am
Click to play video 'Family members now restricted at Ontario long-term care homes' Family members now restricted at Ontario long-term care homes
WATCH ABOVE: As a second wave of the virus grips the province, new policies have been put in place to help protect its most vulnerable. Brittany Rosen has more on the new guidelines for caregivers at long-term care homes.

TORONTO — Ontario’s patient ombudsman has released a series of recommendations on reforming the province’s long-term care system to prepare for a resurgence of COVID-19.

The office began a formal investigation into long-term care in June after receiving hundreds of complaints in the early days of the pandemic.

Read more: ‘I don’t want to go through this ever in my life again,’ LTC resident tells Ontario inquiry

In a special report made public Thursday, ombudsman Cathy Fooks says that investigation continues.

However, her office is making four “preliminary recommendations” aimed at improving Ontario’s response to COVID-19 and preparing for a second wave in long-term care.

The first is for all health-care providers to have backstops and contingency plans in place to deal with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Worker at long-care home where 53 people died speaks out

The other recommendations include enhanced whistleblower protections, dedicated communications resources and a new approach to visitation.

“What is clear is that we must prevent what happened from happening again,” Fooks said in the report.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19' Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19

As of Thursday morning, 1,876 long-term care residents and eight staff members had died of COVID-19 in Ontario.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
