Ontario’s patient ombudsman releases recommendations on LTC homes amid coronavirus 2nd wave

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario’s patient ombudsman has released a series of recommendations on reforming the province’s long-term care system to prepare for a resurgence of COVID-19.

The office began a formal investigation into long-term care in June after receiving hundreds of complaints in the early days of the pandemic.

In a special report made public Thursday, ombudsman Cathy Fooks says that investigation continues.

However, her office is making four “preliminary recommendations” aimed at improving Ontario’s response to COVID-19 and preparing for a second wave in long-term care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The first is for all health-care providers to have backstops and contingency plans in place to deal with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

The other recommendations include enhanced whistleblower protections, dedicated communications resources and a new approach to visitation.

“What is clear is that we must prevent what happened from happening again,” Fooks said in the report.

As of Thursday morning, 1,876 long-term care residents and eight staff members had died of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement