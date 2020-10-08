Wilkes Avenue reopens after building fire

Send this page to someone via email

A building fire closed one of Winnipeg’s major streets Thursday.

Wilkes Avenue was closed between Loudon and Elmhurst Roads in Charleswood Thursday morning at about 6:15 a.m. after a building in the 1300 block of Loudoun Road caught fire.

Road closures on Wilkes between Loudon/Elmhurst due to Building fire in area. Please find alternate routes. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The fire began at about 3:50 a.m.

Police and the city’s Traffic Management Centre asked motorists to find alternative routes. The street re-opened at about 7:15 a.m.

Fire crews on scene in Charleswood Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Corey Callaghan/Global News

The city said crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from two commercial buildings.

“Crews first launched a defensive attack and then transitioned to an offensive attack using water tankers to shuttle water to the scene, as the fire was outside the City of Winnipeg water district.”

Several other nearby buildings, including a house, weren’t damaged, said the city.

No one was hurt and the fire was declared under control by 6:20. Investigations are underway to find a cause, and damage estimates weren’t available.

Story continues below advertisement