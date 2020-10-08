2 dead, 6 others injured in Mississauga car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say two people are dead and six others are injured after a car crash in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to McLaughlin Road South, just south of Highway 407, shortly after 7 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Peel Paramedics said two people were pronounced dead on scene.

Four others were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, and two more people were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Officers have closed the area for the investigation and said it will be shut down for some time.

More to come.

UPDATE:

– 2 vehicles involved

– 2 deceased occupants

– 3 other occupants being transported to trauma centre

– 1 occupant being transported to local hospital

– MCB and FIS will be attending scene

– Roadway will remained closed for quite some time — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 8, 2020