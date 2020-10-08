Menu

Canada

2 dead, 6 others injured in Mississauga car crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say two people are dead and six others are injured after a car crash in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to McLaughlin Road South, just south of Highway 407, shortly after 7 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Peel Paramedics said two people were pronounced dead on scene.

Four others were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, and two more people were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Officers have closed the area for the investigation and said it will be shut down for some time.

 More to come.

