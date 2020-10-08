2 dead, 6 others injured in Mississauga car crash

Peel Regional Police say two people are dead and six others are injured after a car crash in Mississauga on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to McLaughlin Road South, just south of Highway 407, shortly after 7 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.
Peel Paramedics said two people were pronounced dead on scene.
Four others were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, and two more people were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Officers have closed the area for the investigation and said it will be shut down for some time.
More to come.
