Coronavirus: South Shore police forces to make rounds in school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Several South Shore police forces announced they’ll be touring schools on Thursday to educate students on the new government health measures.

The initiative comes after the Quebec government announced high school students in red zones will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all-times in school.

READ MORE: Premier Legault urges Quebecers to ‘stay home’ as spike in COVID-19 patients strains health-care system

The red zones, which are at a worrying number of coronavirus cases, include Montreal, Laval, some areas in the Laurentians and the Montérégie.

Montérégie, Longueuil and Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police forces will be joining the awareness program.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec reported 900 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with seven additional deaths and 12 hospitalizations.

According to authorities, risky behaviours have been noticed among teenagers in recent weeks.

The police forces hope to target young people in red zones to avoid future school closures.

Parents are being encouraged continue the discussion surrounding sanitary measures with their children.

— With files from The Canadian Press