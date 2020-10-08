Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: South Shore police forces to make rounds in school

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 7:49 am
A police officer talks to a woman in Mount Royal Park in Montreal, Sunday, October 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A police officer talks to a woman in Mount Royal Park in Montreal, Sunday, October 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Several South Shore police forces announced they’ll be touring schools on Thursday to educate students on the new government health measures.

The initiative comes after the Quebec government announced high school students in red zones will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all-times in school.

READ MORE: Premier Legault urges Quebecers to ‘stay home’ as spike in COVID-19 patients strains health-care system

The red zones, which are at a worrying number of coronavirus cases, include Montreal, Laval, some areas in the Laurentians and the Montérégie.

Montérégie, Longueuil and Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police forces will be joining the awareness program.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec reported 900 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with seven additional deaths and 12 hospitalizations. 

According to authorities, risky behaviours have been noticed among teenagers in recent weeks.

The police forces hope to target young people in red zones to avoid future school closures.

Parents are being encouraged continue the discussion surrounding sanitary measures with their children.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flyers
More weekly flyers