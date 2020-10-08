Police on the hunt in B.C. for Calgary man accused of violent assault, forcible confinement

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are working with law enforcement agencies across the country to find a man accused of domestic offences they believe drove to B.C., according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Calgarian Wyatt Reader, 21, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement and five counts of failing to comply with court orders, police said.

Reader is charged in connection with the violent assault of a woman on Oct. 3, police said.

Officers have been looking for him since, believing he left Calgary and is now living in his SUV in central B.C. He was spotted on Monday afternoon in Kamloops and “recently” in the Salmon Arm area, police said, adding that it’s possible he is heading for the Lower Mainland.

Reader is five-feet-10-inches tall with an average build, brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and grey T-shirt.

“He is believed to have a recent cut on his left arm from the incident on the weekend,” police said.

Reader is driving a black 2020 Kia Sorrento, but the licence plate is unknown because the vehicle is not registered and could have stolen or cloned plates, officers said.

If you know where Reader is, contact the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.