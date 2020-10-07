Two separate gas leaks force evacuations of Winnipeg homes, businesses Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of natural gas leaks just hours apart today caused evacuations in two different parts of Winnipeg.

The first call came in just after 12:00 p.m. for a leak in the 300 block of Lindenwood Dr.

Crews found high levels of natural gas coming from a leak near an area under construction.

Seven homes were evacuated and a Winnipeg Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter. Manitoba Hydro safely stopped the leak before residents were allowed to return.

Then just before 4 p.m., excavation work by City of Winnipeg crews caused a leak in the 1000-block of Coulter Avenue.

It forced the evacuation of several nearby businesses, but again, Manitoba Hydro was able to safely vent that natural gas into the atmosphere.

In both cases, no injuries were reported.

