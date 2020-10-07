Police investigating bomb threat at Cornwall Centre in downtown Regina

The Regina Police Service is investigating a potential bomb threat at the Cornwall Centre, officials say.
According to police, the RPS Communications Centre received a call at around 3:57 p.m. Wednesday from a male alleging he was inside the Cornwall Centre and was in the possession of an explosive device.
Officers are currently at the scene determining the validity of the threat.
The building is cornered off by security.
Police are working with the building security and property management to determine the next appropriate steps.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
