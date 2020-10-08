Scott Thompson: You already know what a coronavirus Thanksgiving will be. We had it in Easter

Send this page to someone via email

Is there really anyone out there who does not have a clue what to do about Thanksgiving celebrations this year because of mixed messaging?

Are there those who have not already talked to their loved ones about Thanksgiving plans and are still waiting for some sort of official government word on what they can do?

Both health and political leaders have been saying since the second wave started to dial it back: scale down your social circles, shrink your contacts, and make sure you are practising the protocols as new cases increase.

Do we really need governments to define what that is and to clarify those numbers? And how do you do that when every family situation is different?

Story continues below advertisement

It is as if our very privileged generation does not have the ability to digest the information and make the best decision for our families.

It is as if we want someone to cover us with a security blanket plan for everything and reassure us it’s all going to be okay.

Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has the complete answers to the questions continually asked. That’s the reality of a fluid new virus.

Is the messaging really that mixed considering what we are dealing with, or are we information-lazy and want others to make the call for us?

Are we really looking for answers, or just more controversy and someone to blame?

Story continues below advertisement

Remember, we have been through this before.

For anyone still confused, Thanksgiving will be just like Easter was. Keep it small, restricted to your immediate family and those closest to you.

Now, can we move on to the eating part?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​​



​