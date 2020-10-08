Menu

Commentary

Scott Thompson: You already know what a coronavirus Thanksgiving will be. We had it in Easter

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford urges people to stick with their household for Thanksgiving amid mixed messages' Coronavirus: Ford urges people to stick with their household for Thanksgiving amid mixed messages
WATCH: (Oct. 6) Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked on Tuesday about the mixed messages around social gatherings on Thanksgiving and whether he intends to invite people from outside his household for dinner amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The premier said he won’t, and urged people to stick with their household bubbles during Thanksgiving gatherings.

Is there really anyone out there who does not have a clue what to do about Thanksgiving celebrations this year because of mixed messaging?

Are there those who have not already talked to their loved ones about Thanksgiving plans and are still waiting for some sort of official government word on what they can do?

Both health and political leaders have been saying since the second wave started to dial it back: scale down your social circles, shrink your contacts, and make sure you are practising the protocols as new cases increase.

Read more: Canadians need to find safe alternatives for Thanksgiving amid coronavirus, experts say

Do we really need governments to define what that is and to clarify those numbers? And how do you do that when every family situation is different?

It is as if our very privileged generation does not have the ability to digest the information and make the best decision for our families.

It is as if we want someone to cover us with a security blanket plan for everything and reassure us it’s all going to be okay.

Click to play video 'Thanksgiving sales key for Ontario turkey farmers’ bottom line amid pandemic' Thanksgiving sales key for Ontario turkey farmers’ bottom line amid pandemic

Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has the complete answers to the questions continually asked. That’s the reality of a fluid new virus.

Is the messaging really that mixed considering what we are dealing with, or are we information-lazy and want others to make the call for us?

Are we really looking for answers, or just more controversy and someone to blame?

Read more: Ontario’s mixed messaging on coronavirus is leading to distrust in province, experts say

Remember, we have been through this before.

For anyone still confused, Thanksgiving will be just like Easter was. Keep it small, restricted to your immediate family and those closest to you.

Now, can we move on to the eating part?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​


