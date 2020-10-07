Menu

Crime

17-year-old accused of stealing cash register, pizza from closed downtown London pizza shop

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2020 6:06 pm
Cousin Vinny's at Richmond and Carling streets in downtown London in 2014.
Cousin Vinny's at Richmond and Carling streets in downtown London in 2014. Google Maps

City police have charged a 17-year-old London teen after investigators allege he stole a cash register and later pizza from a closed downtown pizza restaurant Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at Cousin Vinny’s at the corner of Richmond and Carling streets in the downtown core.

According to police, an officer was stopped by a citizen who reported spotting a male exiting the closed pizza shop while carrying pizza.

The male was arrested, and further investigation determined the suspect had also stolen a cash register from the business 40 minutes prior, police said.

Few other details have been released.

The accused, who can’t be identified as they are underage, was charged with break enter and theft and was released from custody with a Jan. 4 court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers.

