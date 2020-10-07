Menu

Canada

Alberta hires PwC Canada to look at transitioning from RCMP to provincial police force

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 4:06 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta to study provincial police and pension plan' Alberta to study provincial police and pension plan
WATCH (June 17): Alberta's Fair Deal Panel is recommending a provincial police force and pension plan. The Kenney government will now study the recommendation and confirmed a referendum on equalization will be held next year.

PwC Canada will study the possibility of Alberta moving away from RCMP and towards a provincial police service.

The firm will then provide its assessment on that potential transition — and what it would mean for Albertans — back to the government.

“The study will also consider operational requirements, processes and potential costs for creating a provincial police service,” the Alberta government said in a news release on Wednesday.

Read more: Alberta government hiring staff to study feasibility of replacing RCMP with new police force

The provincial government’s Fair Deal Panel recommended in June the creation of a provincial police force, saying the RCMP has become too bureaucratically inflexible and smaller communities aren’t getting enough front-line officers.

The province said it supported the panel’s recommendation but wanted more analysis.

Alberta Justice said then that a final decision on whether to replace the RCMP would not be made until after a final report was completed by April 30, 2021.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta justice minister vows to speed up modernization of Police Act

“Through the Fair Deal Panel, Albertans who are policed by the RCMP told their government that they want a provincial police service,” Minister of Justice Kaycee Madu said in a statement.

“Alberta’s government has an obligation to listen to those concerns and explore how a police force designed in Alberta – not Ottawa – would improve the safety and security of Albertans and their property.

“Alberta’s government must make an informed choice, and this report will bring us one step closer to the panel’s recommendation.”

Click to play video 'Alberta partners with police to create provincial firearms examination unit' Alberta partners with police to create provincial firearms examination unit
Alberta partners with police to create provincial firearms examination unit

Madu also said considering a provincial police force is “an important part of getting a fair deal for Alberta, while limiting Ottawa’s reach into the province.”

READ MORE: RCMP deploying more Mounties in Alberta under agreement with the province 

PwC was selected after the province’s request for proposals closed in September.

The budget for the study is $2 million.

Click to play video 'Making sense of the Fair Deal Panel report' Making sense of the Fair Deal Panel report
RCMPAlberta RCMPJason KenneyAlberta GovernmentAlberta crimeAlberta Justicekaycee maduAlberta policeFair Deal PanelCanada PoliceFair DealPwC Canadaprovincial police force
