Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death, released on $1M bond

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

Chauvin’s unconditional bail had been set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions.

He was released on conditions, according to a document filed to the Hennepin County District Court from the county’s sheriff. Court records show Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by the Allegheny Casualty Company.

1:58 George Floyd death: New bodycam video provides closer look at arrest that led to death George Floyd death: New bodycam video provides closer look at arrest that led to death

Conditions that had been set at his bond hearing included prohibitions against working in law enforcement and contact with Floyd’s family. Chauvin is also required to surrender any licenses or permits for firearms.