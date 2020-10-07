New Brunswick’s legislature names Bill Oliver as new Speaker

Members of the New Brunswick legislature have chosen Bill Oliver as the new Speaker.
The Progressive Conservative member for Kings Centre was the only candidate after Ross Wetmore, the member for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, withdrew.
READ MORE: St. Stephen, N.B., on alert after COVID-19 outbreak at mill near U.S. border
Oliver was first elected to the legislature in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and again this year.
He took a moment Wednesday to recognize Brenda Robertson — the first female member of the New Brunswick legislature — who died last month.
Trending Stories
New Brunswick legislature opens with election of Speaker
Oliver replaces Liberal Daniel Guitard in the Speaker’s chair.
The provincial legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session Nov. 17.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments