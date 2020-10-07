Menu

Comments

Politics

New Brunswick’s legislature names Bill Oliver as new Speaker

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2020 2:25 pm
Bill Oliver was chosen as the new Speaker. Morganne Campbell / Global News

Members of the New Brunswick legislature have chosen Bill Oliver as the new Speaker.

The Progressive Conservative member for Kings Centre was the only candidate after Ross Wetmore, the member for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, withdrew.

READ MORE: St. Stephen, N.B., on alert after COVID-19 outbreak at mill near U.S. border

Oliver was first elected to the legislature in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and again this year.

He took a moment Wednesday to recognize Brenda Robertson — the first female member of the New Brunswick legislature — who died last month.

Oliver replaces Liberal Daniel Guitard in the Speaker’s chair.

The provincial legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session Nov. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
