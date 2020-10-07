4 teenagers taken to hospital after crash involving high-end car, Toronto police say

Toronto police say four youth — who are all under the age of 16 — were taken to hospital after a single-car crash in Toronto early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Avenue and College Street at around 3 a.m.
Toronto paramedics said two young males were taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics also said two other young people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.
Police said all four injured people are under the age of 16.
Trending Stories
The crash involved a high-end vehicle and the car is completely destroyed, police said.
Investigators also said the driver of the car is a 13-year-old boy.
Due to the collision, buses in the area were diverting. The vehicle was towed shortly before 7 a.m.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments