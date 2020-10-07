4 teenagers taken to hospital after crash involving high-end car, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say four youth — who are all under the age of 16 — were taken to hospital after a single-car crash in Toronto early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Avenue and College Street at around 3 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said two young males were taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics also said two other young people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

Police said all four injured people are under the age of 16.

The crash involved a high-end vehicle and the car is completely destroyed, police said.

Investigators also said the driver of the car is a 13-year-old boy.

Due to the collision, buses in the area were diverting. The vehicle was towed shortly before 7 a.m.

Photo of police on scene after a crash near Lansdowne Avenue and College Street in Toronto. Global News