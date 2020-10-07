Police on lookout for blueberry harvester stolen from farm in Abbotsford, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a huge piece of farm machinery stolen from a Sumas Prairie farm, that’s likely to stand out on any B.C. roadway.

A blueberry harvester was removed from a farm property just east of Abbotsford sometime between September 30th and October 5th.

The harvester, which was parked on property located in the 40,000 block of North Parallel Road, was apparently driven off only after thieves managed to remove the hinges from the farm’s front gate.

The harvester is a 2016 model Oxbo 7420 worth $275,000.

It stands about 20 feet tall, is made of metal, has yellow painted stairs and deck, and easily takes up most of a lane of traffic.

Police note that as blueberry season has now ended, it would be unusual to see one of these specialized farm machines cruising the roadways at this time of year.

Anyone with information or who may have spotted the harvester is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

