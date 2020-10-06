WFPS calls for increase to ambulance fleet, first in 9 years despite city growth

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service is still in need of 10 new ambulances to keep pace with population growth and other underlying factors, including certain demographics which have higher call volumes.

“We have not had any net new ambulances in Winnipeg since 2011,” WFPS Chief John Lane said. “The population is becoming older, and as we get older unfortunately we need more medical service.

“As we get more and more people into the over-65 demographic, that call volume increases.

“We’ve had well publicized drug crises in Winnipeg — opioid, meth and now seems to back to opioid.”

Lane noted at high peak times ambulance transports are often put in a queue because of the shortage of vehicles available to attend a call.

“Our core volume has increased, because our population has increased,” Lane said.

“We’re now to the point where we sometimes have no ambulances available and regularly do not have enough ambulances available to quickly service those lower priority calls.”

Due to the integrated system of fire and paramedic services in Winnipeg, a paramedic can be transported to a call in a fire truck, but if a patient needs to be taken to a hospital, they’d still have to wait for an available ambulance.

WFPS submitted a report to Shared Health a year ago detailing the services needed, including the request to add 10 new ambulances and 120 personnel to staff the ambulances over a 24-hour period.

In statement to Global News Tuesday, Shared Health said,

“Shared Health continues to work closely with government and our service partners to improve emergency medical care in Winnipeg and across Manitoba. As part of that work, we continue discussions with the City of Winnipeg on both a new funding agreement and on initiatives to improve service delivery and increase capacity, with the latter occurring on a near-daily basis.

“The city has been provided with a funding letter that encompasses services to Dec. 31, 2020. In the meantime, patients who require assistance continue to receive excellent care that is in line with the existing service purchase agreement which, while expired, continues to guide service delivery.”

