WFPS responds to 4 water rescue calls and 3 fires in 12 hours

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to seven significant incidents in a 12-hour period starting on Saturday evening.

The first call came in around 8:15 p.m. for a person in distress in a swimming pool.

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Ten minutes later, crews were at The Forks for reports of four kids not wearing life-jackets and on a dinghy in the Red River.

The water rescue crews searched but were unable to find them.

Just before 8:30 p.m., crews were called to the area of Main Street and St. John’s Avenue to investigate reports of shoes on the riverbank and something in the water, but nothing was found.

Twenty minutes after that call came in, crews responded to reports saying there were two people holding onto a tree in the Assiniboine River near the Maryland Street Bridge.

Water rescue crews searched the immediate and downstream areas and were unable to find anyone.

Shortly before 9 p.m., crews responded to a fire under the Donald Street Bridge and quickly extinguished it.

At the same time, crews were also called to a fire in the 500 block of Marsden Street.

They saw smoke coming from the house and launched an offensive attack. The fire was declared under control about half an hour later.

Firefighters searched the house and no one was found inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental due to an electrical issue.

At 9:21 p.m., WFPS crews responded to reports of a fire in a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the home and extinguished the fire at 9:47 p.m.

Everyone who had been in the home was able to get out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.

The last fire in the string of calls for the WFPS happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday for a fire in a two-storey converted residential dwelling in the 400 block of College Avenue.

Crews saw the fire in the building and three occupants trapped on the upper floor.

Firefighters were able to get everyone outside safely and they were assessed by on-scene paramedics.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.

A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News