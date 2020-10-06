Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

‘Catastrophic to our livelihoods’: Alberta businesses brace for possible 2nd COVID-19 wave

By Tomasia DaSilva Global News
Click to play video 'Alberta businesses brace for possible second COVID-19 wave' Alberta businesses brace for possible second COVID-19 wave
WATCH: Health officials in Alberta have yet to declare a second wave of COVID-19, but that’s not stopping businesses from bracing for one. Tomasia DaSilva reports.

The growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta has lead to a growing fear among businesses that a second wave and shutdown could be on the way.

Respondents to a recent survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said times are tough and could get even worse if a second wave were to hit.

“I think most small businesses would say their business would be devastated if another round of business restrictions were to come into effect,” Alberta provincial affairs director for the CFIB Annie Dormuth said.

The CFIB survey revealed 73 per cent of Alberta small businesses were worried about the uncertainty of a second wave.

Further results showed 60 per cent would not easily survive a second wave of government-mandated closures and restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta records 276 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 1 additional death

Calgary business owner Kiki Lally said many small businesses are just beginning to recover from the first shutdown.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The first wave hit everybody hard,” Lally said. “A lot of businesses won’t make it through another shutdown.”

Tweet This

Lally founded Pinnovate DIY Studio., a Pinterest-inspired studio that hosts kids camps, art classes, workshops and more.

She told Global News the toughest part about everything that is going on is the unknown.

“We don’t know if and when we’re shutting down, what capacity that looks like,” she added. “It’s very difficult to plan for an unknown.”

Calgary city officials said Tuesday afternoon, they hope it doesn’t come to a second shutdown for the sake of small businesses and the overall economy.

“We will handle whatever is thrown our way,” chief of Calgary Emergency Management Agency Tom Sampson said. “What we don’t want to do is — we don’t want to have to handle it.”

Sampson and Calgary’s mayor said it’s ultimately up to Calgarians to decide what happens next.

“This is in our hands,” Sampson said. “It’s literally in our hands as Calgarians.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Naheed Nenshi agreed: “Whether or not we flatten the curve or we’re at an uptick, what we need to do as citizens is the most important.”

Read more: Possible new COVID-19 restrictions in Edmonton likely won’t look like the old ones

Lally told Global News small businesses have done all they can when it comes to the health and safety of both employees and customers.

“We can only do so much. If and when we face another shutdown, I think all of our businesses are going to have to pivot and roll with the punches like we did the first time,” she said, adding that Pinnovate is now shipping its products across Canada.

As for being fearful of another shutdown, Lally said she’ll cross that bridge if and when it happens.

“I think we’re less fearful this time because we’ve been through it,” she added. “But it’s also scarier in a different way because it’s so catastrophic to our livelihoods.”

Tweet This

An Alberta business expectations survey recently done by the Business Council of Alberta also showed businesses expect economic conditions in the province will get worse before they get better.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta CoronavirusCalgary coronavirusMayor Naheed NenshiCFIbcovid second waveChief Tom SampsonCOVID shutdownBusiness Council of AlbertaPinnovate DIY StudioCOVID small businessesCOVID second wave fearsCOVID AlbertaCOVID CalgaryAlberta small businesses COVIDCity of Calgary COVIDCFIB COVIDCalgary COVID shutdownsCalgary COVID casessecond wave fears
Flyers
More weekly flyers