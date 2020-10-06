Eddie Van Halen dead: Rocker dies of cancer at age 65

Send this page to someone via email

Rocker Eddie Van Halen, former guitar virtuoso of rock group Van Halen, died Tuesday morning at the age of 65 from throat cancer, according to his son, Wolfgang.

Wolfgang Van Halen posted a brief message to his Twitter page.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” he wrote. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

Van Halen had been suffering from cancer for more than a decade.

Van Halen is considered to be one of the greatest guitar players of all time — using blinding speed, control and innovation — and one of the kings of the rock genre. One of his most notable solos was featured in Michael Jackson’s hit Beat It.

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fuelled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record 1984, which contains the classics Jump, Panama and Hot for Teacher.

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists, and the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Janie, and his son.

— With files from The Associated Press