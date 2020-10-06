Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 56 new cases, 1 more death, and record number in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say 56 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified Tuesday, as well as one more death and a record number of people in hospital.

The new numbers bring the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,246

one case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

22 in the Interlake–Eastern health region

two cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are 781 known active cases and 1,441 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are also 28 people in hospital, a record number, and seven people in intensive care.

The latest death is a woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health area, said the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.4 per cent. A total of 1,904 tests were done at testing sites Monday, bringing the number of tests performed to 195,595.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As well, there were new possible exposures, according to the province.

Andrew Mynarski VC at 1111 Machray Ave., in Winnipeg on Sept. 28 and 29,

Dufferin School at 545 Alexander Ave., in Winnipeg on Sept. 28 and 29,

Mahihkan Bus Lines Oct. 1 from Winnipeg northbound at 11 a.m.to Portage la Prairie, Dauphin, Swan River, Mafeking and The Pas.

Tim Horton’s in Beausejour on Sept. 28 from 2 to 7 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 2 to 9 p.m.

Just interesting to note – our cousins to the west have very similar #COVID19 numbers to ours right now. pic.twitter.com/x8i8EAJfvQ — elishadacey (@elishadacey) October 6, 2020

On Monday, new rules were posted for bars and restaurants in Manitoba, including:

Story continues below advertisement

No sale or service of liquor may take place in licensed premises between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

The operator of the licensed premises must ensure that all members of the public vacate the licensed premises by 11 p.m.

Licensed premises must be closed for dine-in services between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Staff must obtain contact information in writing from at least one person in each party attending the licensed premises and the licensee must retain this information for 21 days, after which it must be destroyed.

The order does not prevent food from being sold from licensed premises after 11 p.m. for delivery or take-out.

These orders impact the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region currently under orange and do not apply to liquor retail.

Those rules take effect Wednesday evening.

1:39 Province says they are being restricted from ordering rapid COVID-19 tests Province says they are being restricted from ordering rapid COVID-19 tests