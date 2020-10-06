Simcoe Muskoka’s top doc issues order to enforce COVID-19 self-isolation

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health has issued an order to enforce coronavirus self-isolation requirements as the region and province continue to experience a second wave of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect Tuesday and applies to those living or staying in Simcoe County or Muskoka who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases, people who have coronavirus symptoms and are awaiting their test results, in addition to those who have “reasonable grounds” to believe they have one or more symptoms of the virus.

“Cases of COVID-19 are sharply on the rise in our communities and we need to make every effort to protect residents of Simcoe Muskoka from potential exposure to COVID-19,” Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“This order enables us to enforce existing self-isolation requirements for all individuals who have been advised to do so in a quick and efficient manner, reducing delays that could significantly increase the risk to the health of our residents.”

A close contact of a COVID-19 case is defined as someone who’s been within two metres of an infected person for at least 15 minutes without adequate personal protective equipment. Cloth face coverings are not considered to be adequate PPE.

Close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days even if they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms. This is due to the fact that the COVID-19 incubation period can be up to 14 days.

On Tuesday, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases up to 79. The health unit has reported 956 COVID-19 cases in total, including 39 deaths.

Simcoe Muskoka is not the only Ontario region to implement an isolation order. Ottawa Public Health issued a similar order two weeks ago as COVID-19 cases substantially rose in the region.

The order by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is under Section 22 of Ontario’s Health Protection and Promotion Act. The health unit says the order will remain in effect until Gardner says it’s no longer needed.