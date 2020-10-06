Tsuut’ina Nation closes schools, offices following COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Exposure to the novel coronavirus has prompted a southern Alberta First Nation to shut down its schools and administrative offices.

Early Tuesday morning, Tsuut’ina Nation posted a notice on social media confirming “a COVID-19 infection” following a recent community gathering. Chief and council decided to exceed protocol “to protect Nation citizens.”

The notice from Tsuut’ina Nation chief and council of the shutdown of schools and offices after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Facebook / Tsuut'ina Communications

Schools and admin offices on the First Nation will be closed until further notice. Contact tracing is underway, according to a Facebook post, and the chief and council are encouraging community members to get tested.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the nation’s website, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community as of Oct. 2.

More to come…

1:49 B.C. coronavirus modelling show transmission rate has fallen B.C. coronavirus modelling show transmission rate has fallen