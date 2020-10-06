Tsuut’ina Nation closes schools, offices following COVID-19 exposure

Exposure to the novel coronavirus has prompted a southern Alberta First Nation to shut down its schools and administrative offices.
Early Tuesday morning, Tsuut’ina Nation posted a notice on social media confirming “a COVID-19 infection” following a recent community gathering. Chief and council decided to exceed protocol “to protect Nation citizens.”
Schools and admin offices on the First Nation will be closed until further notice. Contact tracing is underway, according to a Facebook post, and the chief and council are encouraging community members to get tested.
According to the nation’s website, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community as of Oct. 2.
More to come…
