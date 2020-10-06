Menu

Canada

Tsuut’ina Nation closes schools, offices following COVID-19 exposure

By Adam Toy CKNW
Posted October 6, 2020 1:19 pm
A notice of school and admin office closures on the Tsuut'ina Nation on Oct. 6, 2020, following a COVID-19 exposure at a community gathering.
A notice of school and admin office closures on the Tsuut'ina Nation on Oct. 6, 2020, following a COVID-19 exposure at a community gathering. Global News

Exposure to the novel coronavirus has prompted a southern Alberta First Nation to shut down its schools and administrative offices.

Early Tuesday morning, Tsuut’ina Nation posted a notice on social media confirming “a COVID-19 infection” following a recent community gathering. Chief and council decided to exceed protocol “to protect Nation citizens.”

Read more: How decolonizing public health has helped Indigenous communities control COVID-19

The notice from Tsuut’ina Nation chief and council of the shutdown of schools and offices after a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The notice from Tsuut’ina Nation chief and council of the shutdown of schools and offices after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Facebook / Tsuut'ina Communications

Schools and admin offices on the First Nation will be closed until further notice. Contact tracing is underway, according to a Facebook post, and the chief and council are encouraging community members to get tested.

According to the nation’s website, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community as of Oct. 2.

More to come…

