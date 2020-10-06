Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Southwest London, Ont., house fire leaves $450k in damage

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 6, 2020 11:21 am
London firefighters respond to a structure fire on Homewood Lane.
London firefighters respond to a structure fire on Homewood Lane. London Fire Department / Twitter

There were no injuries to report, but a Tuesday morning fire left behind a massive bill for a home in southwest London, Ont.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland of the London Fire Department says they were called about the fire on Homewood Lane at around 8 a.m.

Read more: Body found along Lake Erie shore ID’d as missing Dutton, Ont., sailor, Elgin OPP say

“We responded and we found a garage fully involved in fire,” said Loveland.

“Crews extinguished the fire in the garage. The fire did not extend into the home, but the smoke did.”

Loveland added that the occupants of the house had self-evacuated, which helped fire crews in putting out the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

A preliminary estimate pegs damage at $450,000 for the home.

Trending Stories

“There were some very expensive contents that were burned in the fire, so that’s one of the reasons it’s such a high number,” said Loveland.

The blaze required firefighters to use a portable water tank system to shuttle water toward the home, due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Read more: Norfolk County Fire rescue man and dog from Lake Erie

While the system would have caused some congestion on Homewood Lane, Loveland said the scene has since cleared.

Fire investigators are now investigating the origin and cause of the blaze.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioHouse FireLdnontBlazeLondon Fire Department$450000 in damage$450kHomewood LanePlatoon Chief Kirk LovelandSouthwest London mansion
Flyers
More weekly flyers