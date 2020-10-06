Southwest London, Ont., house fire leaves $450k in damage

There were no injuries to report, but a Tuesday morning fire left behind a massive bill for a home in southwest London, Ont.
Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland of the London Fire Department says they were called about the fire on Homewood Lane at around 8 a.m.
“We responded and we found a garage fully involved in fire,” said Loveland.
“Crews extinguished the fire in the garage. The fire did not extend into the home, but the smoke did.”
Loveland added that the occupants of the house had self-evacuated, which helped fire crews in putting out the blaze.
A preliminary estimate pegs damage at $450,000 for the home.
“There were some very expensive contents that were burned in the fire, so that’s one of the reasons it’s such a high number,” said Loveland.
The blaze required firefighters to use a portable water tank system to shuttle water toward the home, due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
While the system would have caused some congestion on Homewood Lane, Loveland said the scene has since cleared.
Fire investigators are now investigating the origin and cause of the blaze.
