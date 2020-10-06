Peterborough man faces spousal assault charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing assault and other charges after a domestic dispute at a residence on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an argument broke out between a man and the victim. It’s alleged that during the argument, the man assaulted the victim.

The victim fled the residence and called police.

Officers arrived and arrested the man.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault causing bodily harm involving choking; spousal assault: and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a spouse.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.

The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim, police said.

