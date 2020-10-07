Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on homes for 2 St. Thomas families

Send this page to someone via email

Two St. Thomas families will soon be getting new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario.

On Tuesday, the organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for the two families at 34 Hiawatha St. virtually on Facebook.

The semi-detached building will mark the fifth and sixth homes built by the organization in Elgin County.

Habitat Heartland said in a statement that it is looking forward to working closely with community members through every stage of the build and is grateful for the community support.

“We are thrilled to be moving forward with a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for our St. Thomas build at 34 Hiawatha Street,” said Brian Elliot, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said construction on the building site will follow all provincial health and safety protocols, including limiting the number of people on-site, improved cleaning protocols, proper social distancing and mandatory face masks when social distancing is not possible.

Habitat is still accepting new applications to own a home in St. Thomas and is encouraging local families to take an eligibility quiz on its website.

Habitat Heartland is currently working to give families in Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Perth counties the opportunity for affordable and sustainable homeownership.