2 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Burlington retirement home

Two residents have died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at a retirement home in Burlington.

Schlegel Villages, operator of a number of long-term care and retirement homes in Ontario, says the deaths are a part of an outbreak affecting six people at the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington.

The facility has cases among four staff members and two residents from an outbreak that was declared on Saturday, according to Halton Region Public Health (HRPH).

“We learned that a husband and wife who lived together in our Emma’s neighbourhood in the Village of Tansley Woods retirement home and passed away within hours of each other were positive for COVID-19,” operator Schlegel Villages said in an update on its web site.

“This couple had both lived with several underlying health conditions and were supported with love by a small, dedicated core of team members in palliative care.”

The operator says one of the two had been in hospital since mid-September and the pair had been in quarantine together in their last weeks at the facility.

Public health considers the risk of transmission to other residents to be very low.

“Neither had been positive for COVID-19 prior to the hospital admission, so the team is working closely with health care partners to determine any possible contacts and a source of the infection,” the home said.

Halton Region reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak

Public Health Halton reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 11 cases in Milton and another seven in Burlington.

The region has had 1,371 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 165 active cases as of Oct. 5. Burlington has 51 active cases and has had a total of 302 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

There are now five current institutional outbreaks at three long-term care homes (Billings Court Manor, Creek Way Village and Cama Woodlands in Burlington) and two retirement homes (The Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville).

The agency says 64.5 per cent (100) of its 155 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39.