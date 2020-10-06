VPD seeking missing elderly woman with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are requesting the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old woman who has dementia.

Wei Hao Yee was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday leaving her residence at Cordova Street and Dunlevy Avenue, and has failed to return home, police said.

Vancouver police are trying to locate a missing elderly female with dementia, 85-year-old Wei Hao Yee. VPD

Story continues below advertisement

Yee is Asian, five feet tall, has a medium build and short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve floral printed shirt, black pants, and green sandals. She was wearing a light blue medical mask, and carrying a large red reusable shopping bag, police said in a statement.

Wei walks slowly, and takes numerous breaks, according to police. She is known to frequent Chinatown. Ye may appear lost, and only speaks Cantonese, police added.

Anyone who sees Wei Hao Yee is asked to call 911 and remain with her until first responders arrive.