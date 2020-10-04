Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP asking for public’s help locating missing 44-year-old man

By Skylar Peters Global News
44 year-old Douglas Dew.
44 year-old Douglas Dew. Manitoba RCMP / Supplied

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who went missing on Saturday night.

Douglas Dew, 44, was last seen at 7 p.m. walking near Provincial Road 236 and Road 83 North in Balmoral Manitoba.

The location where RCMP say 44-year-old Douglas Dew was last seen walking on Saturday night.
The location where RCMP say 44-year-old Douglas Dew was last seen walking on Saturday night. Google Maps

Balmoral, MB is located 50 km North of Winnipeg in the R.M. of Rockwood.

Police and Douglas’ family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5591.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPManitobamissing personManitoba RCMPMissing Man
