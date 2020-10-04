Manitoba RCMP asking for public’s help locating missing 44-year-old man

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who went missing on Saturday night.
Douglas Dew, 44, was last seen at 7 p.m. walking near Provincial Road 236 and Road 83 North in Balmoral Manitoba.
Balmoral, MB is located 50 km North of Winnipeg in the R.M. of Rockwood.
Police and Douglas’ family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with any information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5591.
