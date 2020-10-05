Kelowna Nitro Circus performer in the spotlight with documentary and series

Ever since he was a kid, Bruce Cook knew he wanted to make his living on the seat of a dirt bike, and that’s exactly what he did.

The Kelowna-born freestyle motocross star has travelled the world with Nitro Circus, and after becoming paraplegic following an attempted trick in 2014, he did not let the accident slow him down.

Now, a documentary that was first aired in 2017 about his life has been extended and re-released that chronicles his accident, getting back on the bike and reveals the effect his accident had on his family.

“It’s getting deeper into the story and talking about the things that affect me,” said Cook.

“If you are having to fit it into a smaller amount of time you end up skimming over a lot of stuff and you just get a general idea, but it’s (now) really digging into and hearing from more family members and friends and how it affected them, because that’s a whole story in itself.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nitro Circus rolls into Kelowna

The extended version released in the first week of October and Cook says it has already touched the hearts of fans.

“The biggest thing is just hearing back from people that it has directly affected people and it made them change something for the better and change their lives,” said Cook.

Cook will be hitting the screen once again as the host of a show that will be released next year helping others live their dreams after having their own life-changing experience.

Read more: Nitro Circus performer Bruce Cook previews new show

“It”s based on taking people with disabilities on adventures that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to go on themselves,” said Cook. “People submit their story to us.

“(We are) picking a story and trying to pick someone that it would really change their life if they are stuck in a rut and take them out on an adventure and maybe get them back to what life used to be like.”

The yet to be named series is expected to air by next spring and the documentary, Never Say Can’t: The Bruce Cook Story, is available to watch on Nitro Circus’s Youtube channel.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Kelowna man takes on Everest Challenge at Knox Mountain Kelowna man takes on Everest Challenge at Knox Mountain