Health

Coronavirus: 2 new cases for Peterborough and area increase total to 130

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Public Health reports 130 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, of which 119 are resolved.
Peterborough Public Health reports 130 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, of which 119 are resolved.

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Two cases were also reported on Saturday, increasing the health unit’s overall total to 130 cases on Monday for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 130 cases, nine are currently active and 119 are deemed resolved — one more since Sunday, the health unit reports.

Read more: Coronavirus: 4th student at Peterborough’s Adam Scott Collegiate tests positive

On Monday morning, Adam Scott Collegiate reported a fourth individual at the Peterborough high school tested positive for COVID-19. The health unit tells Global News Peterborough it was a student.

An outbreak also remains declared at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive last month.

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported more than 30,500 people have been tested for the virus to date.

Read more: Coronavirus: Visitors to Kawartha Country Wines in Buckhorn advised to self-monitor for symptoms

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park will continue until at least Friday before testing shifts to an appointment only model.

 

Click to play video 'Peterborough COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic shifts to appointment only this Friday' Peterborough COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic shifts to appointment only this Friday
Peterborough COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic shifts to appointment only this Friday

 

