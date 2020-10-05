Menu

Canada

Canada to suspend arms exports to Turkey over Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2020 4:24 pm
Click to play video 'Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia says Azerbaijan attacking civilian areas with cluster bombs' Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia says Azerbaijan attacking civilian areas with cluster bombs
WATCH: Armenia says Azerbaijan attacking civilian areas with cluster bombs

Canada is suspending arms exports to Turkey while it investigates claims that drone-sensor technology created by an Ontario company is being improperly used in renewed fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the new move today after ordering an investigation last week.

Read more: Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of missile attacks in disputed region

Story continues below advertisement

Champagne was responding to calls from arms-control watchdogs, Armenian Canadians and New Democrats to suspend the export of a targeting sensor made by a Burlington, Ont. company that is allegedly being used in Turkish attack drones.

Turkey is a Canadian NATO ally and faces allegations it is involved in the renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a disputed region of the Caucasus.

Read more: Canada to stop military exports to Turkey if human rights abuses uncovered: Champagne 

Champagne says he is suspending the permits to allow time to assess the situation.

Canada and Britain have called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to settle their differences in negotiations before the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
TurkeyFrancois-Philippe ChampagneArmeniaAzerbaijanCanada TurkeyArmenia Azerbaijan conflictArms TurkeyCaucasus
