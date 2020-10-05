DNA leads to arrest in 2018 Guelph break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say DNA left behind at the scene of a break-in has led to an arrest more than two years later.

A compound near Dunlop Drive and Watson Parkway was broken into in September 2018.

Police said several items were taken but a screwdriver used to pry open a vending machine was recovered by investigators.

That key piece of evidence was sent to the Centre of Forensic Science for analysis and police said it ultimately led to a man being identified.

On Monday, police announced a 45-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he was found at a home near Speedvale Avenue and Edinburgh Road.

He was charged with break and enter and breaching his probation. He will make a court appearance in December.

