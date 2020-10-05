Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia Liberal leadership race gets second candidate ahead of Friday deadline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2020 2:22 pm
Nova Scotia Lands & Forestry Minister Iain Rankin speaking to reporters in Halifax.
Nova Scotia Lands & Forestry Minister Iain Rankin speaking to reporters in Halifax. Jeremy Keefe / Global News

The race to replace outgoing Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil as provincial Liberal leader and premier is now a contest.

Iain Rankin has become the second candidate to declare his intention to run for the leadership.

READ MORE: N.S. MP says non-Indigenous fishers feeling left out of talks on Mi’kmaq fishery

Rankin, who represents the Halifax area riding of Timberlea-Prospect, officially kicked off his campaign today.

He joins Labi Kousoulis, who resigned as minister of labour and advanced education when he entered the leadership race last Wednesday.

Rankin, who served in McNeil’s cabinet as minister of environment and minister of lands and forestry, was first elected to the legislature in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

Candidates have until Friday to enter the race, with a new leader set to be chosen Feb. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiapoliticsStephen McNeilLiberalPremierIain Rankin
