680 CJOB scores Winnipeg Jets radio broadcast rights

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are coming back to their radio home.

True North Sports and Entertainment and Corus Entertainment announced Monday that Global News Radio 680 CJOB now holds the exclusive radio broadcast rights for all pre-season, regular season, and playoff games.

The games will also be simulcast on Power 97, CJOB’s sister FM rock station, as part of the multi-year deal.

680 CJOB was well-known for its broadcasts of Jets games for the team’s previous incarnation, which relocated from Winnipeg in 1996.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Jets submit offers to six pending restricted free agents

“As we prepare to celebrate our 10th season of the Winnipeg Jets and the NHL returning to Winnipeg, we are equally as excited to have the Jets’ live game broadcasts also return to 680 CJOB,” said Mark Chipman, Executive Chairman and Governor, True North Sports + Entertainment and Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club.

“680 CJOB has a long, proven history as a leader in sports broadcasting in Manitoba, and we’re looking forward to sharing the excitement of Winnipeg Jets hockey with more listeners on more platforms to better serve the greatest fans in the NHL.” Tweet This

Brent Williamson, News Director and Station Manager at Global Winnipeg and 680 CJOB, said the station is thrilled to be presenting Jets games beginning this season.

“Jets fans are some of the most loyal and passionate in the league and 680 CJOB is ready to bring exciting play-by-play and in-depth, exclusive coverage to listeners across the province and beyond,” he said.

The fun starts Tuesday for hockey fans, with 680 CJOB’s coverage of the NHL draft, on radio and online.

0:19 Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice on why he stays in Winnipeg Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice on why he stays in Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement