Kelowna firefighters extinguish balcony fire and electrical blaze

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy night for Kelowna firefighters who dealt with a late-night balcony fire at an apartment building and an early morning electrical fire in a garage.

In both cases, firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread into the apartment and home.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, firefighters responded to a fire on the fourth-floor balcony of an apartment building on Pacific Court, the fire department said.

3:02 Fire Prevention Week: Tips for avoiding kitchen fires Fire Prevention Week: Tips for avoiding kitchen fires

Firefighters put out the flames before they spread into the apartment.

Story continues below advertisement

While a balcony was damaged by the fire, the damage was not severe enough to force the resident from their home, the fire department said.

Platoon Captain John Kelly said the balcony fire was accidental. He is urging people to “dispose of smoking materials in appropriate containers.”

Early Monday, fire crews were dispatched to a second blaze in the attached garage of a home on Quail Run Drive.

0:27 Garbage truck fire along Westside Road in Okanagan Garbage truck fire along Westside Road in Okanagan

A fire on a workbench was reported around 6:15 a.m. and spread to cabinets above the flames before fire crews arrived and put it out, the fire department said.

According to Platoon Captain Kelly, the main home didn’t sustain any fire damage nor was there structural damage to the garage.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department believes the cause of the workbench blaze was electrical.