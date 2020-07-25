Menu

Cliff-climbing teen rescued by Kelowna Fire Department

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Kelowna teen rescued from cliff
The Kelowna Fire Department used its high-angle team to rescue a teenager who got stuck while doing some recreational rock climbing on Friday.

A teenager doing some recreational cliff climbing above the Kelowna Golf and Country Club needed rescuing on Friday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it was alerted around 5:30 p.m., after a golf-course member noticed the 15-year-old boy was stuck on the well-known cliff that runs alongside the 18-hole course.

According to the fire department, the teen was on steep, unstable ground, approximately 50 feet up, unable to move up or down.

Read more: Dish soap and brute strength: Crews rescue Squamish climber with knee wedged in cliff face

“The technical rescue team was deployed,” said the fire department, “and were able to get the patient into a rescue harness and lower the patient and rescuer safely to flat ground.”

Platoon Captain Scott Clarke told Global News that “every time he moved, he started sliding.”

Story continues below advertisement

The angle-rescue team climbed above the stuck teen, with one member roping his way down and bringing the boy to safety.

Busy start to the summer for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue
Busy start to the summer for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The fire department said the squad is comprised of specially-trained firefighters around the city, and that it generally takes some time to mobilize the unit.

“He was a little dehydrated, a little tired,” said Clarke, “but it’s a good outcome.”

The fire department said the teen wasn’t injured, and that one fire engine and 12 fire personnel were involved.

Helicopter rescue in Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where hiker suffers head injury
Helicopter rescue in Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where hiker suffers head injury
