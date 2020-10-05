Coronavirus: United Way Peterborough offering 2nd round of emergency community support funding

Send this page to someone via email

The United Way Peterborough and District is accepting funding applications for the second round of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

On Monday, the United Way said it received $132,808, which will be distributed to provide financial support to charities and other qualified donees adapting their front-line services to support vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Government of Canada has released this balance of funding for ECSF and it is being administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross,” the United Way stated.

Jim Russell, chief executive officer of United Way Peterborough and District, says the partnership between United Way Centraides and the federal government “recognizes that local United Ways are uniquely positioned in their communities to respond to some of the most pervasive issues facing our residents.”

“Here in Peterborough City and County, we will work together with community partners who are closest to those most vulnerable to rapidly respond to the needs in our community,” he said. “This will ensure that the Emergency Community Support Funding will go to those organizations most directly affected by COVID-19.”

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef says Phase 1 of the ECSF distributed more than $680,000 towards 58 Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes organizations and projects for the most vulnerable.

“These funds have ensured food banks can stock their shelves to feed those in need, that counselling services are able to keep up with an increase in demand, and that service providers can adjust to life in a post-COVID world with transportation to make home deliveries, or drive seniors to appointments,” she said.

“If your organization has a service to provide that can help in our neighbourhoods, I encourage you to apply for this second round of funding.”

To access a funding application, visit the United Way Peterborough’s website.

