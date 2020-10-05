Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Belleville Police warn local businesses after 3 break-ins over 24 hours

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 12:15 pm
Belleville police respond to weapons call.
Belleville police respond to weapons call. File

Belleville Police are warning local businesses about a string of recent thefts.

On Sunday police say they received a report of an unknown suspect entering a downtown business through a rear employee door that was propped open.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS: Belleville man strikes grocery employee for getting too close, police say

Trending Stories

Once inside, police say the suspect entered an employee back room and stole a backpack that contained prescription medication, a wallet with a large amount of cash and identification.

Three similar incidents have occurred across the city at different businesses over the last 24 hours, police said Monday.

Belleville police say they believe the same suspect is involved.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BellevilleBelleville policeBelleville break inbelleville break-and-enter3 breakins in 24 hoursBreakins across Bellevilleemployee back room breakinsprescription medication stolen
Flyers
More weekly flyers