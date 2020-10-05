Belleville Police warn local businesses after 3 break-ins over 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville Police are warning local businesses about a string of recent thefts.

On Sunday police say they received a report of an unknown suspect entering a downtown business through a rear employee door that was propped open.

Once inside, police say the suspect entered an employee back room and stole a backpack that contained prescription medication, a wallet with a large amount of cash and identification.

Three similar incidents have occurred across the city at different businesses over the last 24 hours, police said Monday.

Belleville police say they believe the same suspect is involved.

