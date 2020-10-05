Menu

Crime

Swastika, KKK graffiti found near Harwood dock in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 11:32 am
Nazi logo and "KKK" found on a rock in Harwood.
Nazi logo and "KKK" found on a rock in Harwood. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating after Nazi-related graffiti was found at the Harwood dock in Hamilton Township.

OPP were notified of the incident on Sunday after an unknown suspect or suspects used black spray paint to deface a rock at the west side of the pier on Rice Lake with a swastika symbol and the letters “KKK,” which is commonly associated with the American white supremacist hate group Ku Klux Klan. The dock is about 25 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Read more: Trump clearly condemns white supremacy 2 days after refusing to in debate with Biden

Police say a no-parking sign, a plaque, and the Hardwood dock sign were also defaced with black spray paint.

A plaque at the Harwood dock was vandalized.
A plaque at the Harwood dock was vandalized. Northumberland OPP
The Harwood dock sign vandalized.
The Harwood dock sign vandalized.
A no-parking sign at the Harwood dock vandalized.
A no-parking sign at the Harwood dock vandalized. Northumberland OPP

This investigation is ongoing and the Northumberland OPP’s Hate Crimes Officer has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Human rights group calls on Cobourg police to investigate Nazi flag incident as hate crime' Human rights group calls on Cobourg police to investigate Nazi flag incident as hate crime
Human rights group calls on Cobourg police to investigate Nazi flag incident as hate crime
Hate CrimeGraffitiNorthumberland OPPNaziKKKSwastikaHamilton TownshipHarwood dock
