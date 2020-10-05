Swastika, KKK graffiti found near Harwood dock in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating after Nazi-related graffiti was found at the Harwood dock in Hamilton Township.

OPP were notified of the incident on Sunday after an unknown suspect or suspects used black spray paint to deface a rock at the west side of the pier on Rice Lake with a swastika symbol and the letters “KKK,” which is commonly associated with the American white supremacist hate group Ku Klux Klan. The dock is about 25 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Police say a no-parking sign, a plaque, and the Hardwood dock sign were also defaced with black spray paint.

A plaque at the Harwood dock was vandalized. Northumberland OPP

The Harwood dock sign vandalized.

A no-parking sign at the Harwood dock vandalized. Northumberland OPP

This investigation is ongoing and the Northumberland OPP’s Hate Crimes Officer has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

