Crime

Man shot with BB gun outside busy Waterloo mall on Sunday afternoon: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 11:18 am
Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly fired a BB gun at another man at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo over the weekend.

Two men were arguing outside the mall, which is located at 550 King St. N., on Sunday when one punched the other, according to police.

They say the suspect then fired a BB gun, hitting the victim several times.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and has since been released.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to one another and say the incident is believed to be targeted so there is no threat to public safety.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo shootingConestoga MallKing street waterlooConestoga Mall WaterlooConestoga Mall shooting
