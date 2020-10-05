Coronavirus: Peterborough shifting to appointment model for testing

Send this page to someone via email

Appointments will soon be needed for a coronavirus test in Peterborough and area.

On Monday, the drive-thru test centre at East Gate Memorial Park was closed as health officials begin plans to shift to an appointment model. According to Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the centre will reopen Tuesday and continue service until Friday when an appointment-based service will roll out.

“Details and instructions for booking an appointment will be provided once they are available,” the hospital stated.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at PRHC will continue to operate as normal with no changes to service, operating daily. To book an appointment, call 705-876-5086. The phone line is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. People with severe symptoms are advised to call 911 or visit the hospital’s emergency department.

The Eastgate site will reopen on Tuesday, October 6 as a drive-through service as we work to implement an appointment-based service on Friday, October 9. More details will be provided when available. 2/3 — PRHC (@PRHC1) October 3, 2020

As of Monday morning, Peterborough Public Health reported 128 cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction — two more since Friday — of which eight cases are currently active.

At Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, the appointment model began Monday after previously using a drive-thru testing model. Appointments can be made by calling 705-328-6217. Phone lines are monitored weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments will be available weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

“Setting appointments will support us in better managing traffic flow as well as prioritizing those who require testing according to the latest Ministry testing guidelines,” stated hospital president and CEO Kelly Isfan last week.

In its last update issued on Friday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 242 cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction. Of those cases, 182 were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Four cases in the municipality were deemed unresolved.

