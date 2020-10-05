Menu

Crime

Third trial set for N.L. cop accused of sexual assault, jury selection in March

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2020 9:44 am
Police officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove (right) takes the stand at his sexual assault trial in St.John's, Tuesday, Sept.22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie.
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A Newfoundland and Labrador police officer charged with sexual assault will be heading to court for a third time.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove’s new trial for the charge will begin on March 29 with jury selection.

The date was set Monday in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

Read more: Sexual assault trial underway for Newfoundland and Labrador police officer

Snelgrove is charged with sexual assault for an incident that occurred in December 2014.

He first stood trial on the charge in 2017, but the verdict was successfully appealed.

Last month, his second trial on the charge ended in a mistrial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
