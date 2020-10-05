Third trial set for N.L. cop accused of sexual assault, jury selection in March

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A Newfoundland and Labrador police officer charged with sexual assault will be heading to court for a third time.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove’s new trial for the charge will begin on March 29 with jury selection.

The date was set Monday in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

Snelgrove is charged with sexual assault for an incident that occurred in December 2014.

He first stood trial on the charge in 2017, but the verdict was successfully appealed.

Last month, his second trial on the charge ended in a mistrial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.