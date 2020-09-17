Sexual assault trial underway for Newfoundland and Labrador police officer

Send this page to someone via email

The sexual assault trial of Newfoundland and Labrador police officer Doug Snelgrove is underway St. John’s.

A woman says she was sexually assaulted by Snelgrove at her home in December 2014.

The woman told the court Thursday she had thought she would be safe getting a ride home from a policeman.

She says she was drunk and Snelgrove had offered her a ride – and that when they got to her home, she passed out.

The woman says when she regained consciousness, he was having sex with her.

Earlier Thursday, Crown prosecutor Lloyd Strickland told the court in his opening statements that DNA evidence will identify Snelgrove and that the sex was not consensual.