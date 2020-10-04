Parc-Extension tenants rally against their landlord

Send this page to someone via email

Parc-Extension residents rallied Sunday in solidarity with tenants facing rent increases and alleged harassment.

A group of five tenants living in an apartment complex on Bloomfield are claiming their landlord Elankkovan Ponnambalam has been verbally abusive and illegally hiking up rent.

“he’s threatening and harassing everybody. You have to agree with me or else you will be kicked out of the building,” said tenant Abdul Waheed Ahmed.

“He’s started calling names and he called me very bad names, very very bad names,” said tenant Smro Tzanetoulakos.

He abuses, I mean the words we don’t even say in our family

I am following everything from the calculation from the regie du logement

we don’t deserve this type of harassment. and we have our lease which is valid.

He said that he knows some gangster, drug dealers, yes that what he said and that he will call them and make the tenants to be kicked out

I’m doing all the work and they yell hey when are you gonna do my thing screaming at me. So I get mad, I am a human. So I can use one or two words that is normal

