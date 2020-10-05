Nova Scotia tenders climate change assessment for public housing projects

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is looking to understand how well the province’s public housing projects will deal with climate change.

A request for qualification (RFQ) posted on Friday indicates the province is looking for an engineering consultant to examine housing projects located in 15 municipalities across Nova Scotia.

According to the documents, the province will be “implementing energy-efficient and sustainable measures” for the projects, with funding coming from Infrastructure Canada.

There are three dozen single-family units in Bayers Park buildings in Halifax that are included as part of the project.

The units will have their seaweed and cellulose insulation removed and replaced with a vapour barrier.

Buildings in Springhill, Antigonish, Trenton, Westville and Yarmouth are scheduled to receive a net-zero energy consumption study.

Other projects include upgrades to windows, siding and insulation.

