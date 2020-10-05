Menu

Environment

Nova Scotia tenders climate change assessment for public housing projects

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 3:17 pm
Click to play video 'Climate activists hold socially distant rally in Halifax' Climate activists hold socially distant rally in Halifax
WATCH: A socially-distanced climate justice rally was organized by youth from Climate Strike Halifax on Friday. The group ensured public health protocols were in place as they rallied to bring awareness to the impacts of climate change and racial equity in Nova Scotia. Alexa Maclean has the story.

Nova Scotia is looking to understand how well the province’s public housing projects will deal with climate change.

A request for qualification (RFQ) posted on Friday indicates the province is looking for an engineering consultant to examine housing projects located in 15 municipalities across Nova Scotia.

According to the documents, the province will be “implementing energy-efficient and sustainable measures” for the projects, with funding coming from Infrastructure Canada.

There are three dozen single-family units in Bayers Park buildings in Halifax that are included as part of the project.

The units will have their seaweed and cellulose insulation removed and replaced with a vapour barrier.

Buildings in Springhill, Antigonish, Trenton, Westville and Yarmouth are scheduled to receive a net-zero energy consumption study.

Other projects include upgrades to windows, siding and insulation.

Click to play video 'Montreal marks first year anniversary of massive 2019 climate march' Montreal marks first year anniversary of massive 2019 climate march
Montreal marks first year anniversary of massive 2019 climate march
