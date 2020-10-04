Broad Street business robbed at gunpoint: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service is looking for a suspect following a robbery on Saturday.

Police were called to the 500 block of Broad Street at around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a business was being robbed.

Read more: Member of Regina police tests positive for coronavirus

According to police, a male suspect entered the business armed with a handgun.

The suspect forced the employee at gunpoint to give up an undisclosed amount of cash, said Regina police in a press release.

The employee was not harmed, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the suspect as a male with a medium build and dark complexion. He is 20 to 25 years old and was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, a medical mask, white shoes with three black stripes up the side, and clear gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:32 Representation lacking within Regina Police Service, despite more workers: report Representation lacking within Regina Police Service, despite more workers: report