Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Broad Street business robbed at gunpoint: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 4:04 pm
Regina police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a business, Saturday.
Regina police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a business, Saturday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is looking for a suspect following a robbery on Saturday.

Police were called to the 500 block of Broad Street at around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a business was being robbed.

Read more: Member of Regina police tests positive for coronavirus

According to police, a male suspect entered the business armed with a handgun.

The suspect forced the employee at gunpoint to give up an undisclosed amount of cash, said Regina police in a press release.

The employee was not harmed, say police.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman found dead on doorstep of vacant home: Regina police

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the suspect as a male with a medium build and dark complexion. He is 20 to 25 years old and was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, a medical mask, white shoes with three black stripes up the side, and clear gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Representation lacking within Regina Police Service, despite more workers: report' Representation lacking within Regina Police Service, despite more workers: report
Representation lacking within Regina Police Service, despite more workers: report
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSHandgunBroad Streetbusiness robberyBroad Street Robbery500 block Broad Streetbusiness robbed regina
Flyers
More weekly flyers