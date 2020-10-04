Broad Street business robbed at gunpoint: Regina police

The Regina Police Service is looking for a suspect following a robbery on Saturday.
Police were called to the 500 block of Broad Street at around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a business was being robbed.
According to police, a male suspect entered the business armed with a handgun.
The suspect forced the employee at gunpoint to give up an undisclosed amount of cash, said Regina police in a press release.
The employee was not harmed, say police.
Police describe the suspect as a male with a medium build and dark complexion. He is 20 to 25 years old and was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, a medical mask, white shoes with three black stripes up the side, and clear gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
