Manitoba records 23rd COVID-19 death, 36 new cases

Manitoba public health officials have recorded the province’s 23rd death related to COVID-19.

Officials say he was a previously announced case from the Winnipeg health region, a man in his 50s.

Also Sunday, 36 new cases of the virus have been identified.



Four previously announced cases have been removed from the case totals, bringing the net number of new cases Sunday to 32 and the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,140.

1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

5 in the Interlake–Eastern health region

7 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

23 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are 696 known active cases and 1,421 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 20 people in hospital and five people in intensive care.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent.



Laboratory testing numbers show 2,103 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 192,164.

Health officials say multiple people from Little Grand Rapids First Nation have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending events at the recreation centre in the community from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27.

Public health officials say people from other First Nations communities were also present and ask that if you attended events at the recreation centre on those dates, you should contact the nursing station or health centre in your community.

The province says public health officials are working with the community and other partners to address the situation.

The community has been moved to critical (red) on the pandemic response system.

The province says the chief and council have directed that public gatherings are not permitted, and community residents are required to stay at home. People are advised that they should only leave their residence to seek testing or medical care, or to send one person from a household for essential supplies.

Additionally the province says people who work in essential services are able to leave their residence for work and non-medical masks must be worn outside the home.

There are also a number of possible exposures to COVID-19 to warn people about:

Hooters Restaurant at 1501 St. Matthews Ave. in Winnipeg on Sept. 24 from 4 to 11 p.m.

1600-2300 Bourbon Billiards at 241 Vaughan St. in Winnipeg on Sept. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Earls Polo Park at 1455 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg on Sept. 25 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Montana’s Polo Park at 665 Empress St. in Winnipeg on Sept. 25 from 9 to 10 p.m.

Crspy Bnch on 806 Sargent Ave. in Winnipeg on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. until noon.

Health officials say people who attended any of the locations on the dates/times listed should self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if they develop and seek testing.

Public health officials are also advising of a possible airline exposure on Air Canada flight 296 (affected rows 27 to 31) from Vancouver to Winnipeg on Sept. 27.

Health officials say individuals in the affected rows on this flight are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms.

The province says passengers on this flight, but not in the affected rows, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

The chief provincial public health officer strongly encourages Manitobans to reduce the number of close contacts outside their household, and avoid closed-in or crowded spaces. In addition, they should focus on these fundamentals to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home if sick, washing and sanitizing your hands, distancing from people outside of your household and wearing a mask.

