Pair of blazes keep Winnipeg fire crews busy on Saturday

Two fires just a half-hour apart made for a busy afternoon in Winnipeg’s core for firefighters Saturday.
The first call came in just after 4:30 p.m. when flames were seen at a commercial building in the 900 block of Main.
It took about an hour to put out, and no one was hurt.
Then around 5 p.m., another call came in just under a kilometre away in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.
The well-involved garage fire took under half an hour to extinguish. No injuries were reported.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.
No damage estimates were immediately available.
