Canada

Pair of blazes keep Winnipeg fire crews busy on Saturday

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 8:18 am
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

Two fires just a half-hour apart made for a busy afternoon in Winnipeg’s core for firefighters Saturday.

The first call came in just after 4:30 p.m. when flames were seen at a commercial building in the 900 block of Main.

It took about an hour to put out, and no one was hurt.

Then around 5 p.m., another call came in just under a kilometre away in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.

The well-involved garage fire took under half an hour to extinguish. No injuries were reported.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

No damage estimates were immediately available.

