Racers take to the track at the Off-Road Radio Control Club in Saskatoon

It’s a little known fact that Wyant Group Raceway has not one, but two racetracks.

The second track is in the far back corner and hosts the Saskatoon Off-Road Radio Control Club.

“The club has been around for 12 years. A couple of years before that, a group of guys built a track in the middle of nowhere and it went from there,” said club president Marcel Scratton.

And talk about dedication to the hobby and the club — one member drives four hours each way from Weyburn.

“My wife thinks it’s crazy, a few buddies think it’s crazy but, you can’t get hurt like you can racing motto-cross. It’s a pretty fun atmosphere,” Mason Henderson said.

“These guys have been very welcoming to me. I drive four hours, and I wouldn’t do that if they weren’t nice people.”

A few families come out to race as well. And family connections don’t stop racers from being competitive — bragging rights on the line every time they are at the track.

“I like posting on Facebook how well I did or how well my husband did. It was very back and forth for a while,” Brandy Wagner said.

“I would do good, he would wreck a little bit. Or I would wreck and he would do really well. It’s fun — it puts a smile on our faces.”

“You can get a little competitive with a brother or a sister,” added Brandy’s son, Austin Wagner.

“If they beat you and they are younger than you, then they are all hyped up. You’ve just got to take it and give them the bragging rights because there is nothing you can really do.”

Nothing, that is, except try to win the next race. And races don’t have to wait very long as the club also competes in the winter.

“Three years ago we approached the town of Dundurn,” Scratton said.

“They had a curling rink that they weren’t using so during the winter we head out there and have a race season indoors”.

The indoor racing season begins in early November.